After a long delay, prep soccer competition has finally begun in Fontana.
The high school season for both both and girls normally takes place in the winter, but it was postponed due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools in the Fontana Unified School District are playing against each other in a drastically shortened schedule that began in April and will continue into May.
On April 23, teams from Fontana High School and Jurupa Hills High School squared off.
At Steeler Stadium, the Fohi men achieved a 3-1 win over the Spartans.
Meanwhile, at the Jurupa Hills field, the Spartan ladies were victorious over their Steeler counterparts, 4-0. Jurupa Hills previously garnered a 1-0 victory over Fontana A.B. Miller.
