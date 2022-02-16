The Fontana A.B. Miller High School girls’ soccer team has played very well during the 2021-22 season, advancing into the third round of the CIF playoffs.
The Rebels rolled to a 12-0 victory over Santa Clarita Christian in Round 1 of the tournament.
Then on Feb. 16, they edged Canyon Springs, 1-0, to raise their overall record to 16-2-2. It was their 14th shutout win of the season.
During the league season, they achieved a record of 8-1-1, and they concluded league action with four impressive triumphs over Rubidoux (12-0), Pacific (9-0), San Bernardino (13-0), and Indian Springs (7-0).
In previous non-league games against schools from Fontana, Miller posted wins over Kaiser (5-0), Fontana (5-0), and Summit (5-1).
----- IN OTHER girls’ soccer CIF action:
• The Jurupa Hills team obtained a 3-0 victory over Desert Hot Springs in its first playoff game on Feb. 10. Then the Spartans lost to Canyon Springs, 5-0, and ended up with an overall record of 8-7-2 (6-1-1 in league action).
• Etiwanda, which took first place in the Baseline League with a 9-0-1 record, conquered Long Beach Poly, 3-0, in the opening round of the playoffs and then followed up with a 3-0 win over Santa Margarita in the second round to raise its record to 19-2-2 overall.
