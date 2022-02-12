The Summit High School boys’ soccer team has played very well during the 2021-22 season, and the SkyHawks maintained their momentum with a victory in the first round of the CIF playoffs.
Summit triumphed over Vista del Lago, 4-1, in a Division 5 matchup on Feb. 11 at the SkyHawks’ field.
The locals, who won the league championship during the regular season with a 5-1-2 record, raised their overall mark to 9-2-4.
They will play Artesia of Lakewood in the second round on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Summit has won six games in a row, including a thrilling two-overtime conquest of San Gorgonio, 2-1, on Feb. 3. In that game, Joshua Arias and Ryan Betancourt both scored goals and Joshua Salazar had an assist.
In previous games:
• Summit tied Grand Terrace, 1-1, as Alex Vazquez scored the team’s goal.
• The SkyHawks blasted Rim of the World, 4-1, as Salazar scored two goals and Miguel Gonzalez and Frank Aguirre both had a goal and an assist.
—— IN OTHER first-round CIF games involving local teams:
• In Division 4, Fontana lost a heartbreaker, 1-0, at Wiseburn-Da Vinci.
• Also in Division 4, Kaiser was defeated by Riverside Poly, 5-1.
