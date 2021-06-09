The Summit High School softball team advanced into the third round of the CIF playoffs before dropping a 14-6 decision to Hemet on June 8.
Summit ended its fine season with a 12-2 overall record.
----- IN THE FIRST ROUND of the Division 4 tournament on June 2, the SkyHawks breezed to a 10-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Sofia Gonzalez pitched well, allowing three hits in five innings and striking out six batters.
Cristina Lopez slugged a triple and a double, scored two runs, and drove in three runs to spark the Summit offense.
Kaitlynn LaFleur went 3-for-3 with a triple, two singles, two runs, and one RBI.
Bianca Diamond contributed two singles and two runs. Sofia Garcia doubled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Desiree Morales had a double and an RBI, Vanessa Tamayo doubled, and Aaliyah Arratia singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Madison Lourenco and Christina Adams each had a single and a run.
----- IN THE SECOND ROUND on June 5, Summit triumphed over Notre Dame, 6-2.
Gonzalez was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits in seven innings while striking out three batters.
LaFleur provided the offensive highlights by crushing a triple and double, driving in three runs, and scoring a run.
Adams singled twice and scored two runs, while Diamond had a single, run, and RBI. Jayleen Reeves had a double and a run and Lopez supplied a single and an RBI.
