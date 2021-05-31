After a splendid regular-season performance, the Summit High School softball team will begin action in the CIF playoffs on Thursday, June 3.
The SkyHawks, who won the Sunkist League championship, will play at home against Sierra Vista in Round 1 of the Division 4 tournament.
Summit raised its record to 10-1 with an 18-0 victory over Kaiser on May 26.
Cristina Lopez went 4-for-4 with a home run and three doubles to lead the way for the SkyHawks. She drove in five runs and scored four runs.
Sofia Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, and one run.
Christina Adams walloped two triples, scored three runs, and had one RBI.
Kaitlynn LaFleur doubled, singled, scored three runs, and drove in two runs. Jayleen Reeves singled twice and scored two runs.
Analisa Gonzalez, Bianca Diamond and Sofia Gonzalez each doubled, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Aaliyah Arratia had a double, run, and RBI and Desiree Morales had a single and an RBI.
Sofia Gonzalez pitched very well, allowing one hit and striking out seven batters in five innings.
----- MEANWHILE, JURUPA HILLS, the No. 3 team from the Sunkist League, will travel to Colton in the first round of the CIF Division 5 playoffs on June 3.
The Spartans concluded the regular season with a 9-4 record after destroying Rialto, 17-0, on May 27.
Sophia Guevara went 3-for-3 with a home run, triple, and double for Jurupa Hills. She drove in five runs and scored three runs.
Rosie Torralva doubled twice and drove in five runs, and she also was very effective on the mound, allowing four hits and striking out four batters in five innings.
Audrianna Santa Anna went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, while Isabel Guevara tripled and knocked in two runs. Kiara Nolasco singled, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Karissa McLean had a single, run, and RBI. Serena Frias, Samantha Cortez, and Elise Sanchez each had a single and two runs. Angie Morales had a single and an RBI.
In a previous game, Jurupa Hills conquered Fontana, 18-4, as Sophia Guevara doubled twice and drove in three runs. Cortez and McLean each singled three times and Morales, Sanchez, Torralva, and Jessica Gaitan all singled twice. Isabel Guevara, Santa Anna, and Frias all singled once.
