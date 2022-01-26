A pro wrestling/Lucha Libre event will be held at the Rialto/Fontana Elks Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The event, presented by Empire Wrestling Federation, will begin at 7 p.m. at 1540 W. Rialto Avenue in Rialto.
The EWF world title match will feature Raunchy Rico against Allen Breeze.
In the Lucha Libre tag-team title match, El Valioso and Valioso will oppose Juan Roman and King Star.
Four other matches will be included in the event.
General admission tickets for adults (ages 13 and above) are $15.
Tickets for children (12 and below) are $7.
For more information, call (909) 886-5201.
