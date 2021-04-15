Patrick Ragan is a young man of many talents. And so far, he has been adept at using all of them to help lead the Jurupa Hills High School football team to an undefeated season.
Ragan, the Spartans' 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback, is hoping that his senior year will conclude with much success despite all the obstacles imposed by the COVID-19 crisis.
In the team's three games prior to the April 17 finale against Summit, Ragan has completed 32 of 50 passes for 394 yards and 6 touchdowns. He is also the team's leading rusher, gaining 194 yards on 25 carries and scoring 3 TDs.
"I'm glad I'm getting a chance to play these four games, and Jurupa Hills is a good school to play for," he said.
Ragan transferred to Jurupa Hills last year with high hopes, but then the pandemic created some difficulties.
"It was a long journey because of COVID," he said. "The season got pushed back, and we missed a lot. I attended a lot of summer meetings and did a lot of workouts virtually with the team. That helped us gel, even if we weren't there in person. The culture is great here at Jurupa Hills."
He said the work that the players did in the weight room was instrumental in creating a positive team atmosphere.
"All our coaches push us to be the best we can be, with no excuses," he said.
Two other important sources of inspiration are his parents, Jeff and Trish Ragan, who are both teachers in Fontana. Jeff Ragan was a member of the famously mighty Fontana High School football teams of the 1980s.
"Well, if I had to say anything about my son Patrick, it's that he is a great teammate; very coachable; the hardest worker, and very dedicated to being the best he can be," Jeff Ragan said. "He is a strong believer in God and does his best to please him. He also strives to be the best student he can be, as he is a 4.3 student overall for his high school years."
His father said it is great to see Patrick playing at a Fontana school and "carrying on the tradition that (former Fohi) coach Dick Bruich taught me and all the Fontana players. Our family could not be prouder of him on and off the field."
While on the field, Patrick Ragan is thankful that he has a talented group of teammates, including the explosive senior receiver Trayton Cooper (who has caught 12 passes for 235 yards) and sophomore Bryan Calderon (who has 8 receptions for 75 yards). Ragan, Cooper, and Calderon have all run the ball effectively behind the Spartans' powerful offensive line.
At the end of the season, Ragan is hoping to get a scholarship to play football in college. If scouts pay attention to all that he has done at Jurupa Hills, his success is sure to continue.
