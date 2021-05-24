Thanks in part to excellent pitching and hitting by Alex Rangel, the Jurupa Hills baseball team obtained a 15-0 win over Fontana A.B. Miller on May 21.
Rangel pitched five innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight batters. While at the plate, Rangel went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles. He scored three runs and drove in three runs.
Noel Padilla slammed three doubles, scored two runs, and drove in three runs in a 3-for-4 effort. Kody Davis was 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, two runs and an RBI.
Oscar Aldaz doubled, singled, scored two runs, and knocked in two runs. Andy Flores had a double, single, run, and RBI.
Matt Newcomb, Andrew Aldaz, and Juan Plazola each provided a single and an RBI, and Cristian Ramirez, Danny Galvan, Evan Gonzales, Diego Herrera, and Daniel Inzunza all singled as the Spartans raised their record to 7-5.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Jurupa Hills pushed across three runs in the sixth inning to edge past Miller in a fine pitching duel, 3-0.
Erik Guzman achieved the mound victory for the Spartans, scattering seven hits in a complete-game performance.
Rangel helped the Spartans' offense by collecting two singles and scoring a run. Gonzales had a single, run, and RBI, while Galvan had a single and an RBI, Flores had a single and a run, and Oscar Aldaz, Inzunza, and Padilla each singled.
