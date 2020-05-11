Raymond Gutierrez has been named one of Fontana A.B. Miller High School's Ken Hubbs Outstanding Student Athlete Award recipients.
Gutierrez was honored for overcoming adversity, serving the community and excelling in the classroom.
He maintained a 3.0 GPA while playing football and competing in wrestling and track and field.
Gutierrez will attend Chaffey College in the fall.
