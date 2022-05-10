Registration is still open for the Fontana Days Run, which will take place on the morning of Saturday, June 4.
The Fontana Days Run Half Marathon began back in 1955 with a reported 200 participants, and over the years the event eventually grew to include more than 2,000 entrants.
In addition to the Half Marathon, the event also features a 5K Run, 5K Race Walk, 5K Family Fitness Walk, and a Children's Half Mile Dash.
Finish line festivities include local vendors, exhibitors, entertainment, and food.
The Fontana Half Marathon is known as the fastest of its kind due to the gradual downward slope of the course. There is an elevated drop of 2,125 feet from start to finish and because of this, most participants are able to record their personal record time (PR) in Fontana.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.fontana.org/388/Fontana-Days-Run
