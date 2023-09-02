Residents are invited to get free tickets to an Inland Empire 66ers professional baseball game as part of a health promotion by San Bernardino County.
The “Home Run for Health” event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7 at San Manuel Stadium, 280 S. E Street in San Bernardino.
The game, featuring the 66ers and the Lake Elsinore Storm, will begin at 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees are invited to learn about the various programs and services offered by the San Bernardino County and Riverside County Departments of Public Health.
“We are excited to see our communities from each county come together and learn about public health and what we do for our residents every day,” said San Bernardino County Health Officer Dr. Michael Sequeira.
Interested persons can receive up to six free tickets (while supplies last) by emailing: Bernadette.Beltran@dph.sbcounty.gov.
The ticket ordering webpage is:
https://offer.fevo.com/lake-elsinore-storm-hae7khj-5bc8425?fevoUri=lake-elsinore-storm-hae7khj-5bc8425%2F
Stadium parking is $10 per vehicle.
For additional information, call (800) 782-4664.
