The coronavirus pandemic put a halt to youth sports competition earlier this year, and the restrictions are still in place as the fall season begins.
Youth sports teams are allowed to conduct practices on City of Fontana property, but no competition is permitted, city officials said.
Fontana's parks are open for the public to enjoy open spaces and walking paths. However, the park amenities (playgrounds, picnic shelters, and basketball courts) remain closed at this time.
Following the California Department of Public Health’s recent announcement of COVID-19 guidance for youth sports, the city’s Community Services Department has been able to coordinate the allocation of designated athletic facilities, fields, tennis courts, pavilions and grass areas to organized sports groups of all ages via a permit process.
Permits will be issued for practice only for organized youth sports on city property. Scrimmage, games, inter squad competition, friendlies, tournaments, contact sports, large gatherings, or spectators are not permitted during this time. Dugouts and concessions stands will remain closed.
"Please refrain from conducting any type of sports-related activity with teams and organizations on city property without a permit. Failure to adhere will jeopardize permits being issued. We need everyone to comply in order to keep facilities open during this COVID-19 transition period," the city's website said.
Instructions and more information for those who would like to receive a permit can be found on the city's coronavirus webpage under the “Parks & Fields” tab at: https://www.fontana.org/3289/Coronavirus---Residents.
