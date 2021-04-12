Thanks in part to a great passing performance by Andrew Ridge, the Fontana A.B. Miller football team posted a 26-18 victory over San Bernardino on April 8.
Ridge completed 16 of 22 passes for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also ran 2 times for 12 yards, as Miller raised its record to 2-0.
Luis Dominguez had 8 receptions for 134 yards and a TD, while Oscar Fuentes Jr. had 3 catches for 77 yards (including a 67-yarder) and a TD. Pharaoh Brown caught 3 passes for 18 yards, Tyrone Freeman had a 25-yard reception, and Steven Thomas had a 10-yard reception.
Jhovanny Hernandez was the leading ballcarrier with 55 yards in 6 rushing attempts. Hernandez and Fuentes each ran for a touchdown.
Miller moved out to a 26-6 lead after three quarters and held off a late San Bernardino comeback.
The defense was aided by Raymond Navarro, who had 3 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack, and 1 fumble recovery.
Hernandez had 3 tackles and 5 assists and Thomas had 3 tackles, 3 assists, and 1 sack. Damien Oseguera, Freeman, and Angel Ramirez Martinez each had 3 tackles and 2 assists. Fuentes made 3 tackles and Matthew Perez Guzman had 2 tackles and 4 assists.
Miller's final game of the season was scheduled for Thursday, April 15 against Indian Springs at the Miller field.
