Several players from schools in Fontana will be participating in the 5th Annual FOX Sports Radio Hall of Fame Football Classic, which will be held Saturday, Jan. 11.
The all-star game will begin at 7 p.m. at Kaiser High School.
Andrew Amosa of Fontana A.B. Miller High School will coach the Eastern Inland Valley all-star team, comprised of players from schools located east of the Interstate 15 Freeway and the High Desert.
Eric Martinez of Diamond Ranch High School will be the coach of the Western Inland Valley all-star unit featuring players from high schools located west of I-15 and the Pomona Valley.
----- PLAYERS who are tentatively scheduled to compete for the Eastern team include:
• Fontana A.B. Miller -- Raymond Gutierrez, Matthew Dominguez, D.J. Jackson, Peter Coleman, Eduardo Zaragoza, Alberto Castaneda, Jose Lopez, Medardo Sanchez.
• Kaiser -- Gabriel Ortiz, Avery Taylor, Matthew Lua.
• Fontana -- Calvin Burnach, Joseph Burciaga, Daniel Reyes.
• Serrano -- Earl Hodson, Parker Chaffee, John Smolenski, Michael Thacker, Wahkill Sullivan, Matt Lowe.
• Redlands East Valley -- John Gill, Jacob Saldivar, Paul Munoz, Brandon Wells.
• San Gorgonio -- Desi Gonzales, Demajea Mitchell, Luther Wills, Damian Rubio, Jalan Matthews.
• Arroyo Valley -- Juan Ramirez, Hermes Rodriguez, Jonathan Rodriguez.
• Big Bear -- Paul Domingue, Fernando Vela.
• Cajon -- Josh Hatchett.
----- PLAYERS who are tentatively scheduled to compete for the Western team include:
• Diamond Ranch -- D.J. Shanks, Cade Miller, Hunter Clark, Nin Burns, Andrew Gonzalez, Fernando Tafoya, Kaleb Gibson.
• Damien -- Jordan Barton, Ben D'Aquila, Ethan De Genaro, Cordell Towns, Seth Broussard.
• Upland -- Tyevin Ford, Joseph Church, Harryone Maileoi.
• Montclair -- Devin Amphone, Javier Saldana.
• Rancho Cucamonga -- Jayden Dixon-Ville, Noah Constuble.
• Bonita -- Ethan Durham, Aalias Williams.
• Ontario Christian -- Connor Mooneyhan.
• Baldwin Park -- Joshua Rocha.
• Ayala -- Anthony LaFrance.
• Chino Hills -- Nathan Knuebhler.
• Ganesha -- Johnny Ysaac.
• Los Osos -- Destin Harston, Tony Tedesco.
• Colony -- Anthony Ward.
Tickets for the game are $10 for adults and $8 for children and students (students must show school ID).
The game is coordinated by Fontana resident Brian Arrington and Eddie Talbert Jr. of IE Sports Net.
