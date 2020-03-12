The Ontario Reign hockey team and Ontario Fury soccer team will not be playing their regularly scheduled games at Toyota Arena.
Due to the recent developments with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the American Hockey League has suspended the AHL season and will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward, the Reign announced on March 12.
In addition, the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has suspended its regular season, the Fury announced.
“In addition, the State of California has determined that all mass gatherings should be postponed or cancelled for the immediate future. The Ontario Reign support these directives and remain committed to the safety and well-being of our fans, partners, players and staff during this unprecedented time that is impacting our entire community,” the Reign said in a statement. “As this situation continues to evolve, we remain committed to delivering timely details as new information is available and encourage everyone to follow the health and safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and WHO.”
The Reign said that at this time, there is no information on a new schedule for the remaining games. If games are played without fans or not played at all, further information regarding refunds and account credit options will be communicated directly.
The Fury said that at this time, there is no information on the team's upcoming playoff schedule. Tickets that were purchased for the Fury's March 13 ("Star Wars" Night) game will be honored for the first playoff game. More details will be announced as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.