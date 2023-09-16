Just before the end of the first half of a football game on Sept. 14, Segerstrom broke a tie and took a 14-7 lead over Kaiser.
Then in the second half, Segerstrom was able to stay ahead on the scoreboard despite a valiant rally by the Cats, and the home team ended up on the short end of a 28-21 score.
Kaiser, which saw its record drop to 3-2 in non-league action, will have a bye on Sept. 22 and then will travel to local rival Jurupa Hills on Friday, Sept. 29.
The Cats took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter when Terrell Holmes-Guerrero sped 14 yards for a touchdown.
However, the visitors responded with three straight TDs to claim a 21-7 edge in the third period.
But Kaiser came back as Elijah Ortiz fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Bernal to make it 21-14. The play was set up by a 31-yard completion to Noe Calderon.
After Segerstrom moved out to a 28-14 advantage, the Cats reduced the margin again as Ortiz unloaded a perfect 38-yard touchdown pass to Ian Llamas.
The Cats got the ball back in the final minute, and they advanced to the Segerstrom 40-yard line thanks to a pass by Ortiz to Llamas, who lateraled to Kiyel Shine on a flea-flicker for an 18-yard gain.
However, Kaiser ran out of time and Segerstrom was able to escape with the win.
