Several baseball players from local schools received All-CIF honors recently.
In Division 1, Brady Ebel, a sophomore shortstop at Etiwanda High School, was named to the All-CIF squad. He helped lead the Eagles to the Baseline League championship by batting .367 with 29 hits, 28 runs scored and 17 runs batted in. In addition, he had a pitching record of 5-0.
In Division 3, Dylan Harrison, a sophomore at Summit, was selected. Harrison led the SkyHawks with a .437 batting average and supplied 38 hits, 14 runs, and 20 runs batted in. He also was effective on the mound with a 5-2 record and a 2.29 ERA.
In Division 6, two players at Bloomington — juniors Andrew Martin and Dylan Buzard — gained All-CIF recognition. Martin batted .463 and had a pitching record of 6-1, while Buzard had a .464 average.
In Division 7, Anthony Silva, a senior at Fontana, was chosen. Silva attained an average of .429 and led the Steelers in hits (36), runs (29), and RBI (23).
