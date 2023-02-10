Several wrestlers from Fontana High School turned in good performances during the 2022-23 season.
In the boys’ competition, two Fontana wrestlers were individual league champions. Daniel Mendoza took first place at 106 pounds and Xzavier Todd came in first place at 160 pounds.
In the girls’ competition, three Steelers earned league titles — Valeri Chairez (111 pounds), Natalli Belmont (143 pounds), and Carla Olivares (170 pounds).
They were joined by 12 more boy and nine girl teammates who qualified for the CIF tournament.
