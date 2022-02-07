Several football players from schools in Fontana received All-CIF honors recently.
Leading the way were four standouts from Summit High School. In CIF Division 5, senior linebacker Devean James, senior running back De’Marri Owens, senior defensive end Maika Finau, and sophomore running back/linebacker Sitani Mikaele helped lead the SkyHawks to a first-place finish in the San Andreas League.
In Division 4, the Jurupa Hills team was represented by junior defensive back Jordan Napier and senior defensive lineman Aaron Muniz.
In Division 10, three Kaiser underclassmen made the list — sophomore running back/linebacker Kiyel Tyler, junior offensive lineman Isaac Castillo, and junior defensive lineman Claudio Santillan.
In Division 11, Andrew Ridge, the senior quarterback for Fontana A.B. Miller, was named to the All-CIF team.
