Several local basketball players received All-CIF honors on March 30.
In the All-CIF Open Division for boys, Jaylen Clark and Camren Pierce of Etiwanda High School were named to the All-CIF team. The two seniors helped lead the Eagles to the Baseline League championship and several victories in playoff competition.
In the 4AA Division, senior Chazz Bruny of Summit High School was selected for All-CIF recognition. Bruny helped the SkyHawks gain a tie for first place in the Sunkist League and then led the team to the CIF semifinals.
Mohammad Awad of Bloomington was also on the 4AA team.
----- IN THE All-CIF Open Division for girls, seniors Joy Campbell and Nnenna Orji were chosen for Etiwanda.
In Division 2A, senior Layla Walker of Summit was picked for the All-CIF list.
