Several senior football players from high schools in Fontana are scheduled to play in an upcoming all-star game.
The annual Inland Valley Hall of Fame Classic will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at Kaiser High School.
Bill Cardosi, the Kaiser coach, will be the head coach of the Eastern San Bernardino County all-stars, who represent schools that are located east of the Interstate 15 Freeway.
Some of the local players tentatively scheduled to participate include:
• Aaron Muniz and Steven Serna, Jurupa Hills
• Andrew Ridge, Miller
• De’Marri Owens, Devean James, and Oscar Molina, Summit
• Donovan Price, Kaiser
The game is sponsored by Option One Plumbing and organized by Brian Arrington of Fontana and Eddie Talbert, Jr.
