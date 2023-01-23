Several football players from local schools received All-CIF honors for their efforts during the 2022 season.
----- ETIWANDA, which won the CIF championship in Division 5, had six players on the All-CIF list.
Quarterback Dermaricus Davis, a junior, was named the Division 5 Offensive Player of the Year, while senior defensive back Josiah Wash was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Also on the All-CIF team for the Eagles were senior athlete Zivan Ardines, senior offensive lineman Jacob Reinhold, junior wide receiver Jaden Landrum, and junior kicker Justin Ludovico.
----- JURUPA HILLS was represented by Jordan Napier, a senior wide receiver/defensive back, in Division 5. Napier helped spark the Spartans to the league title.
----- SUMMIT was represented by Bryan Calderon, a skill position player, in Division 7.
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER had two players gain honors in Division 13. Mario Hayward, a senior running back, and Tyrone Freeman, a senior wide receiver, were selected for the All-CIF team.
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL had four players receive All-CIF recognition in Division 14. Those Steelers, all seniors, were skill position players Xzavier Todd and Andrew Urciel and linemen Alexis Moreno and Richard Chavez.
