Several players from local schools will be participating in the Inland Valley Classic All-Star Basketball Games which will be held on Sunday, April 10 at Summit High School.
The girls’ game will start at 4 p.m. and the boys’ contest will follow at 5:45 p.m.
The games, featuring some of the top competitors in the Inland Valley, are organized by Summit basketball coach John Romagnoli along with Brian Arrington and Eddie Talbert of IE Sports Net.
“As always, the players have been nominated by their coaches in regard to not just basketball ability, but academic excellence and community service as well. We have an outstanding group,” said Romagnoli, who is glad to bring the games back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.
During the girls’ competition, Summit coach Latrina Duncan will serve as the coach of the “Red” team.
Players on that team will include Christina Zuniga and A.J. Brown of Summit and Lallony Garcia and Ariana Ramirez of Kaiser.
For the “White” team, Valeria Brewer of Jurupa Hills and Talia Garner of Etiwanda will be competing.
In the boys’ game, Tyler Jean-Jacque of Fontana A.B. Miller, Derick Lundy of Summit, and Jacob Barcelo of Etiwanda will be on the “Red” team. Nicholas Wright of Kaiser will be on the “White” team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.