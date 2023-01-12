Several players from schools in Fontana have been chosen to participate in the Inland Valley Hall of Fame All-Star Football Classic.
The event, featuring many of the top seniors in San Bernardino County, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Colton High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
Players from local schools on the roster for the East all-stars include:
Kaiser High School — Luke Ozier, tight end/defensive end; Isaac Castillo, offensive guard/offensive tackle.
Jurupa Hills — Jordan Napier, free safety/wide receiver; Ladale Williams, inside linebacker/outside linebacker.
Summit — Soane Fakava, middle linebacker; Alaska Taufa, defensive end.
Fontana A.B. Miller — Abraham Ramirez, kicker.
In addition, the West all-stars will be represented by Tavita Tufaga, a quarterback/wide receiver from Summit.
Also on the West roster are numerous players from Etiwanda: Jacob Reinhold, offensive lineman; Jhanyis Adams, wide receiver; Jhaymiere McDowell, wide receiver; Samuel DuBose, defensive lineman; and Josiah Wash, cornerback.
The annual game is presented by IE Sports Net.
Cutline:
Tavita Tufaga of Summit, pictured here running with the football during a game last fall, will be one of the participants in the Inland Valley Hall of Fame All-Star Football Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.