The league season ended last week for high school soccer teams in Fontana, and this week, local squads are competing in tournaments that will help decide the league champions heading into the CIF playoffs.
Several teams from Fontana have played well in 2022, including the Jurupa Hills girls’ squad, which took first place in the league standings at 5-0-1 with a 4-0 conquest of Rim of the World on Jan. 27. The Spartans were 6-5-2 overall prior to the league tournament.
• At Fontana A.B. Miller High School, the girls’ team compiled a 6-1-1 league record, good for second place in the Mountain Valley League standings, following a 9-0 rout of Pacific on Jan. 27. The Rebels were 12-2-2 overall going into the tournament.
• Also at Miller, the boys’ team came in first place in the Mountain Valley League during the regular season. The Rebels stomped Pacific, 7-2, in the finale on Jan. 27 to end up with a 6-1-1 record (11-3-2 overall) heading into the league tournament.
• At Kaiser High School, the boys’ team finished in first place in the San Andreas League regular season standings with a 6-1-1 record (12-3-5 overall) following a 5-2 victory over Rim of the World on Jan. 27.
• At Fontana High School, the boys’ team ended up being the No. 3 seed in the league tournament. The Steelers were in first place throughout much of the season before having to forfeit 13 games.
• At Summit High School, the boys’ team took second place in the league standings with a 3-1-2 record (6-2-4 overall).
• At Jurupa Hills, the boys’ team came in third place in the standings at 3-4 (7-7-3).
