Several wrestlers from Fontana A.B. Miller High School earned championships in Mountain Valley League individual competition recently.
In boys’ wrestling, Griffin Hettinga was the 126-pound champion and was also named the league’s Lower Weight MVP.
In addition, Austin Vasquez took first place in the 106-pound class and Ivan Flores-Corral was first at 132 pounds.
----- IN GIRLS’ WRESTLING, Amanda Gonzalez was the 143-pound champion and also was named the Upper Weight MVP in the league.
Setsianna Kraynak was the 116-pound champion and was also the Lower Weight MVP.
Estreya Santana took first place at 111 pounds and Hailey Ruiz was first at 126 pounds.
