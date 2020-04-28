Here is some good news for local athletes: There is actually a sport that can be played competitively in Fontana during the coronavirus crisis.
After being shut down for more than a month, Sierra Lakes Golf Club announced on April 28 that the course is now open for golf, as long as participants adhere to strict regulations in order to maintain good health.
The new policy follows San Bernardino County's announcement on April 22 regarding the reopening of the county's parks and recreation facilities.
On their website, Sierra Lakes personnel said that golfers must obey the National Golf Course Owners Association's guidelines and social distancing requirements.
Access to the property will be limited to golfers with pre-paid tee times through golfnow.com, and there will be no walk-ons.
Golfers must not arrive at the club more than 20 minutes before their scheduled tee time, and they will need to complete the Sierra Lakes waiver release form.
The range, putting green, and clubhouse will remain closed.
The golf course will be open and carts will be allowed on a first-come, first-served basis. When no more carts are available, golfers will need to walk the course and bring their carry bag/pull cart.
Beverages will be available, but no food will be served.
"No golfers should congregate before or after golf. When finished with your game, you must leave. Golfers must wear masks and must throw their own trash away when finished," Sierra Lakes said. "No fivesomes, no rental clubs, no bunker rakes, and the cups are installed upside down so no need to touch the flag.
"Failure to adhere to these guidelines will lead us to ask you to leave and jeopardizes our ability to provide a healthy game of golf. If you are not feeling healthy, please stay home."
In a news update, San Bernardino County officials added a few additional pointers about playing golf:
• Maintain social distancing -- stay at least six feet from the other players.
• Do not share golf carts, unless your golf partner is a housemate.
• Remember to bring and wear your face mask when in proximity to others.
• Arrive at the course with your golf shoes already on. Clubhouses will be closed so you won’t be able to change at the course.
Bring your own water bottle(s).
"Please, let’s all adhere to these important rules so we can continue to avail ourselves of the beautiful outdoors while keeping each other safe and healthy," the county said.
Sierra Lakes Golf Club is located at 16600 Clubhouse Drive in northern Fontana. The phone number is (909) 350-2500.
