Six football players from Jurupa Hills High School were named to the All-CIF Division 12 team, the CIF announced on Feb. 3.
The Spartans had a great season in 2019, achieving a share of the San Andreas League title. They finished 11-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs.
All six of the All-CIF honorees are underclassmen, meaning that the Spartans will have an excellent nucleus of players coming back this fall.
The All-CIF standouts for Jurupa Hills are junior wide receivers Trayton Cooper and Davieon Gambo, junior running back William English, junior offensive lineman Daniel Diaz, and freshman receivers Bryan Calderon and Kameron Tyler Randell.
----- ALSO, three Kaiser High School players gained All-CIF recognition.
In Division 6, junior quarterback Trevian Tribble, senior linebacker Gabriel Ortiz, and senior defensive lineman Avery Taylor were named to the All-CIF squad.
Kaiser won the Sunkist League championship with a 5-0 record (11-1 overall).
