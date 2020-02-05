Jaylen Clark is focused on helping the powerhouse Etiwanda High School basketball team achieve great heights in the upcoming CIF playoffs.
But he also has one other important thing on his mind -- accepting a scholarship to play at UCLA.
Clark, a 6-foot-5 senior, officially signed his letter of intent on Feb. 5 during a ceremony at the Etiwanda gymnasium.
Clark said he will be glad to stay close to home.
"I had offers from other schools like Oregon and Arizona, but (UCLA coach Mick) Cronin was the only one who was consistently talking to me," he said. "I've got faith in his program to help turn around UCLA."
Clark is one of the team leaders for Etiwanda, which clinched its third straight Baseline League championship by smashing Damien, 81-55, on Feb. 4. He said he has enjoyed his time as an Eagle.
"I love everyone here -- the crowd, the teachers, everyone," he said.
One of Clark's teammates, Camren Pierce, also received a college scholarship. Pierce will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
A total of 16 Etiwanda student-athletes signed their letters of intent. They are:
• Alison Flores, soccer, Life Pacific College
• Laila Wright, cross country and track, Cal State Stanislaus
• Makeye Contreras, cross country and track, University of Montevallo
• Nnenna Orji, basketball, University of Hawaii
• Breanne Ha, basketball, Cal Poly Pomona
• Destiny Okonkwo, basketball, Westmont College
• Meeko Harrison, softball, University of Kentucky
• Madisyn Estorga, softball, University of Connecticut
• Ellie Congalton, softball, Concordia University
• Emily Moses, softball, Concordia University
• Jennifer Clausen, softball, Morehead State University
• Mia Ocegueda, Clarke University
• Gabriella Rawson, volleyball, UNLV
• Kyle Anderson, baseball, UC Riverside.
