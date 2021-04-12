The Summit High School football team has relatively few seniors on the roster this year, but coach Nick Matheny is thankful for all of them -- and is especially pleased that they are getting a chance to have a season, albeit a very shortened one.
"I was happy to see our seniors play their last home game and play well," Matheny said after the SkyHawks crushed San Gorgonio, 36-0, on April 10 at the Fontana A.B. Miller field.
The victory enabled the SkyHawks to raise their record to 2-1 with one game remaining -- a road appointment with local rival Jurupa Hills on Saturday, April 17.
Seniors Losini Maka, Samuel Armenta, Robert Bocanegra, David Recinos, and Joshua Ford were displaying their talents before the game was called at halftime because San Gorgonio could not field a complete team due to injuries.
Meanwhile, several underclassmen in key positions are making Matheny optimistic about the future.
"There are a lot of young kids in our program who now have a good opportunity in this set of circumstances," he said.
Leading the way is Devean James, a junior who is a standout on both offense and defense. As a running back, he rushed for 38 yards in 4 carries, caught 2 passes for 61 yards, and scored 2 touchdowns.
Tevita Moala, a sophomore, also was highly productive, gaining 101 yards in 7 carries while achieving a TD and a 2-point conversion. Isayah Hall had 3 carries for 34 yards and Dominic Davila picked up 20 yards in 2 attempts and produced a touchdown.
Freshman quarterback Payton Clark completed 3 of 4 passes for 101 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to freshman Aiden Hall.
Kicker Javier Chavez kicked 4 consecutive PATs.
Matheny praised all of the defensive players who shut down San G.'s attack.
"Other than the first drive by Kaiser (in the opening game on March 27), our defense has not given up a touchdown drive this season," Matheny said. "So the defensive guys are playing really well, and a lot of people are contributing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.