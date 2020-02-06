Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) will kick off its 2020 season at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana during the weekend of Feb. 7-9.
Competing on the 21-turn, 2.88-mile “roval” course, the So-Cal Historic Sports Car Festival will honor Southern California’s racing roots with vintage stock cars, sports cars, sports-racers and formula cars of all eras invited to enjoy three full days of racing.
Honoring Ford Mustang as the weekend’s featured marque, a Mustang Reunion will include a 30-minute feature race on Sunday, Feb. 9.
The Hagerty Cars and Caffeine Car show on Saturday, Feb. 8 will feature a variety of classic, vintage, exotic and collectible motorcycles and cars of interest.
With a database of 2,500 members and 11,000 vintage racers, SVRA is the fastest-growing vintage motorsports property in North America.
The So-Cal Historic Sports Car Festival will attract racers from across the country, as well as several competitors and car collectors from Southern California. With both individual car collectors and groups like the FF Driver’s Challenge expected, several of these local owners and racers work on their cars together before competing against each other on the track.
The schedule:
----- Friday, Feb. 7:
8:30 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. -- Testing (alternating sessions for all SVRA classes)
5 p.m. -- Welcome party to kick off the 2020 SVRA season
----- Saturday, Feb. 8:
8:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. -- Practice (alternating sessions for all SVRA classes)
12:50 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. -- Qualifying (alternating sessions for all SVRA classes)
----- Sunday, Feb. 9:
8:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. -- Feature races (alternating races for all SVRA classes)
12:50 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. -- Mustang Reunion feature race
1:20 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. -- Feature races (alternating races for all SVRA classes)
For more information, visit svra.com.
