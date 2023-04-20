Three teams from Fontana schools were battling each other for second place in the Sunkist League softball standings as the regular season drew to a close.
While Grand Terrace was all alone in first place, the Summit, Kaiser, and Jurupa Hills squads were seeking to increase their won-lost percentages heading into the post-season league tournament. Summit ended up taking the second-place spot.
Results of recent games:
------ SUMMIT raised its record to 5-3 in the league (13-8 overall) with a dramatic victory over Kaiser on April 17.
The SkyHawks, trailing 2-1, rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to obtain the win.
Mariah Carter clubbed a double and a single and drove in a run for Summit. Jayleen Espinoza slugged a double and single, Clarissa Leon had two singles and an RBI, and Naveah McGruder, Adriana Lopez, and Arianna Munoz all singled.
Sofia Garcia pitched well, allowing three hits and one earned run in a complete-game performance.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Summit achieved a 17-8 win over Jurupa Hills as McGruder crushed a triple and two singles, scored two runs, and drove in three runs. Christina Adams doubled and drove in three runs. Espinoza, Lopez, and Munoz all bashed a double and a single. Vanessa Tamayo, Isabella Chavez, and Desiree Morales each had a single and an RBI.
For Jurupa Hills, Isabella Torres clobbered a triple and Jaylin Olguin doubled and singled. Rosie Torralva doubled, and Isabella Guevara, Kaylin Olguin, and Savannah Casillas each singled twice. Elise Sanchez and Jessica Gaitan both had one single.
----- EARLIER, Jurupa Hills surged past Summit, 18-8, as Kaylin Olguin hammered two doubles and two singles, scored a run, and drove in seven runs. Sanchez went 5-for-5, scored five runs, and drove in two runs. Jaylin Olguin doubled and singled, scored four runs, and knocked in three runs. Torralva had a double and single and drove in three runs. Casillas had two singles, a run, and an RBI. Natalie Montes doubled, Gaitan singled twice, and Guevara added a single.
For Summit, Espinoza boomed a triple and two singles, scored two runs, and drove in three runs. Lopez doubled and singled and drove in three runs. Adams and Munoz both doubled and singled, Morales doubled, and Rayann Steele, Leon, and Tamayo all singled.
----- JURUPA HILLS also obtained a 10-3 win over Carter as Sanchez belted a home run and a single. Casillas had two singles and drove in three runs. Torralva and Montes both doubled and Kaylin Olguin, Torres, Gaitan, and Jaylin Olguin each singled on two occasions. Gaitan was the winning pitcher, striking out six batters.
----- KAISER thrashed Eisenhower, 14-3, as Aubriana Espinoza went 3-for-3 with a a home run and two singles. She drove in four runs and scored two runs. Vanessa Contreras had a triple, double, two runs, and one RBI. Alina Aguilar doubled and singled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs, while Valerie Reyes had two singles, a run, and an RBI. Anneliesse Aguilar had two singles and two runs. Paola Pineda doubled and scored two runs. Amaya Estrada singled and drove in three runs and Hailey Montoya singled. Five pitchers — Aguilar, Contreras, Estrada, Montoya, and Jazlynn Viramontes — teamed up for the victory.
