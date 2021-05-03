So far, the 2021 softball season in Fontana has been filled with thrills.
The local schools have been entertaining the fans with plenty of drama, and that was particularly the case in an April 30 game between Kaiser and Jurupa Hills.
Kaiser fell behind 9-0, but then the Cats suddenly scored three runs in the sixth inning and seven more runs in the seventh inning to pull out a wild 10-9 victory.
Kaiser, which earlier posted an 8-6 win over Fontana, raised its record to 2-2.
Jurupa Hills and Summit both have 3-1 records, while Fohi is 0-4. The teams in the Fontana Unified School District are limited to playing against other schools in the district during this shortened season.
----- ON APRIL 30, Summit posted a 10-3 win over Fontana as Jayleen Reeves went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a single. Aaliyah Arratia doubled twice, Vanessa Tamayo tripled and singled, and Kaitlynn LaFleur, Christina Adams, and Gwen Norcutt all tripled. Analisa Gonzalez, Bianca Diamond, and Sofia Garcia each singled. Pitcher Sofia Gonzalez had 13 strikeouts.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME on April 28, Jurupa Hills rallied from a 10-5 deficit in the late innings to edge Summit, 12-10. Kristina Sandoval blasted a home run and three singles for Jurupa Hills. Sophia Guevara doubled twice, Jessica Gaitan slugged a home run and a single, and Rosie Torralva singled three times. Jaidyn Hamby, Serena Frias, and Karissa McLean each singled twice, Elisa Sanchez doubled, and Kiara Nolasco singled.
For Summit, Christina Adams went 5-for-5 with a double and four singles. Bianca Diamond was 4-for-5 with two doubles and two singles. Desiree Morales had a double and two singles, Cristina Lopez had three singles, Kaitlynn LaFleur and Aaliyah Arratia each singled twice, and Jayleen Reeves, Sofia Garcia, and Madison Lourenco all singled once.
