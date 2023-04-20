Cesar Soto pitched very well to lead the Kaiser baseball team to a 3-1 victory over local rival Jurupa Hills on April 17.
Soto pitched six innings and allowed four hits while striking out 13 batters. Reliever Benjamin Tena got the save.
Lance Armijo helped the Cats’ offense by pounding a double and scoring a run. Daniel Soto and Tena each had a single and an RBI, and Daniel Inzunza added a single.
The victory enabled Kaiser to raise its record to 7-1 in league action and 17-4 overall.
----- IN EARLIER GAMES, Kaiser crushed Grand Terrace on two occasions.
On April 14, the Cats rolled to a 14-0 win over Grand Terrace as Samuel Uriarte and Soto pitched effectively, teaming up for a two-hit shutout.
Jesus Ledesma clobbered a triple, double, and single and drove in three runs in a 3-for-4 effort. He also scored two runs.
Tino Cuellar slugged a double and a single, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Armijo had two singles, two runs, and one RBI, and Jacob Mota collected two singles and two runs.
Inzunza doubled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs, while John Tena and Soto each had singles.
On April 12, Kaiser conquered Grand Terrace, 9-4, as Raul Galarza bashed a double and two singles and scored two runs.
Inzunza hammered a double and a single, scored a run, and had one RBI. John Tena doubled, scored a run, and knocked in three runs. Soto had a double, run, and RBI. Ledesma singled, scored a run, and drove in three runs. Armijo had a single, run, and RBI, and Jacob Mota and Jesse DeSantiago added singles.
DeSantiago and Benjamin Tena were the pitchers.
