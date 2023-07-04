The Southridge Junior Division all-star baseball team romped to the District 71 Little League championship recently thanks to three consecutive impressive victories.
Southridge went undefeated during the tournament, which was held at Heritage Park in Alta Loma.
In their opening game, the Southridge players achieved a 17-0 win over Fontana Community.
Next, Southridge crushed Rancho, 16-1 to advance into the title-deciding contest.
Then Southridge rolled past Rancho once again, 10-3, to claim the crown.
