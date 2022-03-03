Recent games have been extremely exciting for the Jurupa Hills baseball team.
On March 1, the Spartans held on for a 6-5 win over Canyon Springs to claim their fourth straight win. Two of those victories have been by one-run margins, and the other two triumphs came in extra innings.
Against Canyon Springs, the Spartans were ahead 6-2 before the opponents rallied for three runs in the seventh inning, but then the home team was able to squelch the comeback.
Alonzo Rangel pounded a double and scored two runs to aid the victors. Norberto Toscano went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Alejandro Rangel and Owen Oates both singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Adrian Martinez had a single and a run.
Orlando Nunez was the winning pitcher.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, the Spartans outlasted Redlands, 6-4, in an eight-inning thriller. Daniel Inzunza went 2-for-4, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Alejandro Rangel and Toscano both went 2-for-4 and Jack Thompson, Andrew Aldaz, and Noel Padilla each singled.
Also, Jurupa Hills edged Heritage, 4-3, as Thompson went 2-for-3 and scored two runs.
Padilla was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Inzunza singled, scored a run, and knocked in two runs. Toscano attained the pitching win, allowing two hits and no earned runs in four innings, and Diego Herrera was the reliever.
The Spartans broke a 3-3 tie by scoring four runs in the top of the eighth inning for a 7-3 victory over La Quinta.
Alejandro Rangel slammed a double and two singles and drove in three runs. Inzunza had a double, single, and RBI. Martinez and Toscano both doubled and Alonzo Rangel, Oates, and Padilla each singled.
