The Jurupa Hills basketball ladies had lots of reasons to celebrate during their game on Jan. 13.
The Spartans clobbered Carter, 57-33, to raise their season record to 7-5 (2-1 in league action).
In addition, Valeria Brewer achieved a personal milestone by scoring her 1,000th career point at Jurupa Hills. Brewer, the Spartans’ all-time leader, finished with 26 points in the game.
She was helped out by Ariana Norton, who put in 9 points, and Destiny Williams Rivera, who cashed in 8 points.
Adrianna Santa Anna had 6 points, Alina Gonzales had 4, and Autumn Marinez and Ashley Ramirez each had 2.
