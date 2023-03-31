Early in March, the Etiwanda High School girls’ basketball team achieved the state championship with a thrilling, last-second 69-67 win over Archbishop Mitty.
As a result of this tremendous feat, the Eagles received special recognition at the Fontana City Council meeting on March 28.
All of the players received certificates of merit while being applauded by the attendees.
Assistant coach Brian Wallace, speaking on behalf of head coach Stan Delus, said it was an honor for the Eagles to represent their community after a season that had a “storybook ending.”
He said the team had some ups and downs during the past several months, but “for the girls to come together for coach Stan and carry us through to the playoffs and eventually win the state, it was an amazing process.”
The Eagles, who finished with a 32-3 record, lost in the CIF Southern Section title game to Sierra Canyon.
But then in the state tournament, they came back mightily to bring down powerhouse schools La Jolla Country Day (47-42), Sierra Canyon (55-54), and Archbishop Mitty to reign as California’s champions for the first time.
“We’ve been through a lot this whole season,” said Kennedy Smith, who scored 30 points to lead the way against Mitty. “So finishing out strong and beating three really good teams, back to back to back, all in a span of eight days, was really something special for our team.”
Kennedy, a junior forward who was named one of the state’s top players, said the Eagles’ success was due to their excellent teamwork.
“Our team chemistry was great from the beginning, and it only got better,” she said.
The Eagles received valuable contributions from their seniors, including Sa’lah Hemingway and Majesty Cade, but most of the players will be returning next winter.
Smith’s goal now is for Etiwanda to win both the Southern Section and state championships in 2024.
“I’m excited to see what next year has in store for us,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.