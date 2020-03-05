The Etiwanda basketball teams celebrated a doubleheader triumph in the first round of the state playoffs on March 4.
First, the Etiwanda ladies obtained a 65-59 victory over Corona Centennial in the Open Division of the Southern California Regionals.
Daisia Mitchell scored 24 points as the No. 4-seeded Eagles, trailing 32-29 at halftime, gained the lead in the third quarter and held on to raise their record to 27-5. They will travel to No. 1-seeded La Jolla Country Day on Saturday, March 7.
----- IN THE second game of the doubleheader at the Eagles' gym, the Etiwanda men emerged with a hard-fought 67-61 win over Rancho Christian.
The Eagles (29-3) will now play at Mater Dei on March 7.
Etiwanda was ahead 30-28 at halftime before Rancho Christian took a 45-39 lead in the third period.
At that point, the Eagles suddenly outscored the visitors 17-0 thanks in part to a couple of 3-pointers by Camren Pierce. Etiwanda moved in front, 56-45, and appeared to have control of the game midway through the fourth quarter.
However, Rancho Christian came back after a technical foul was called on Etiwanda coach Dave Kleckner, drawing within 56-54.
"It was an awfully exciting game," Kleckner said. "Unfortunately, I got a little too fired up in the fourth quarter and cost our team a little bit, but we came back to go on a nice run to secure the lead."
Darryl Jackson swished in a 3-pointer, enabling the Eagles to regain the momentum. Two more baskets by Pierce helped Etiwanda expand the lead to 64-54.
"At the end of the game, we just wanted it more," Jackson said. "We fought for everything we could, just to get the win."
Jahmai Mashack scored 19 points to spark Etiwanda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.