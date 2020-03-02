Wednesday, March 4 will be a big day for the Etiwanda High School basketball teams as they begin action in the Open Division of the state playoffs.
The Etiwanda boys and girls will be involved in a doubleheader at their home gym in the first round of the Southern California Regionals.
• At 6 p.m., the Etiwanda girls (26-5) will host Centennial (26-5). The Eagles are seeded No. 4 in the tournament.
• Then at 8 p.m., the Etiwanda boys (28-3), seeded No. 3, will go up against Rancho Christian (22-7).
Both of the Etiwanda squads won Baseline League championships and then performed well in the CIF Southern Section playoffs, losing only to the eventual champions.
----- IN ADDITION, the Summit High School basketball team will be advancing to the state boys' playoffs in Division 4.
On Tuesday, March 3, the SkyHawks will travel to Oakwood in North Hollywood in Round 1 of the Southern California Regionals.
Summit, which tied for the Sunkist League title, reached the CIF Southern Section semifinals before losing to eventual champion Renaissance Academy.
The SkyHawks (20-12) are seeded No. 13 in the state tourney, while Oakwood (24-4) is seeded No. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.