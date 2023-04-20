Frank Rodriguez collected two singles, one run, and one RBI as the Fontana High School baseball team held on for a 4-3 win over Perris on April 15.
Oscar Martinez slammed a double and scored a run, while Estevan Aguas had a single and an RBI, Daniel Fernandez singled and scored a run, and Francisco Padilla singled.
Fernandez was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and striking out nine batters in six innings. Aguas pitched the final inning and got the save.
It was the third straight narrow victory for the Steelers, who improved their record to 12-5 overall (6-1 in league action).
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, the first-place Steelers edged Eisenhower in a thriller, 5-4, as Martinez bashed three singles, scored a run, and had one RBI. Nicholas A. Perez had two singles and two runs, Fernandez had two singles and drove in two runs, and Devon Monson had two singles and a run. Perez was the winning pitcher.
----- ALSO, Fontana topped Ike, 5-3, as Padilla earned the mound win, allowing one earned run and striking out five batters. Martinez had three singles, one run, and one RBI. Perez pounded a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in a run. Anthony Silva doubled, singled, and drove in two runs. Christian Bugarin added a single and a run.
