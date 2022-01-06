Continuing their fine season, the Fontana High School basketball men achieved a fifth-place finish in the Kiwanis Tournament in December.
The Steelers, coached by Mel Wilkins, won three of their four games in the tournament and raised their overall record to 15-2.
In the fifth-place game, Fohi triumphed over Redlands, 59-46, as Sergio Avalos led all scorers with 26 points (including 6 three-pointers).
In a previous game, Fontana rolled past Bloomington, 72-30, as freshman Jesus Avalos put in 26 points (including 6 three-pointers) and made five steals. Esteban Perez had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Sergio Avalos had 12 points.
Earlier, Fohi lost to Carter, 82-73, even though Sergio Avalos cashed in 31 points. Joshua Okolugbo fired in 18 points and brought down 22 rebounds. Perez contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds.
In the tourney opener, Fohi rallied in the final minute for a thrilling 42-41 win over Jurupa Valley. Sergio Avalos and Okolugbo both had 15 points, and Okolugbo hauled in 15 rebounds.
Okolugbo was named to the All-Tournament Team because of his strong efforts.
