Stephen Carr's senior year at USC began with a dramatic victory on Nov. 7.
Carr, a former Summit High School star, contributed to the Trojans' 28-27 win over Arizona State in the Pac-12 football opener.
Carr, one of USC's running backs, rushed 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and also caught 5 passes for 12 yards.
He is hoping for a very productive season after being hampered by injuries previously.
In 2019, Carr appeared in 10 games and rushed for 396 yards on 72 carries (5.5 average) and scored 5 touchdowns. Plus, he caught 22 passes for 143 yards and a TD.
----- MEANWHILE, Alec Anderson of Fontana, a graduate of Etiwanda High School, played right tackle for UCLA in the Bruins' opener at Colorado.
Despite Anderson's efforts in helping the UCLA offense produce 264 yards on the ground and 303 yards through the air, the team suffered a 48-42 setback.
Anderson, a redshirt sophomore, saw action at tackle and guard in 10 games (including three starts) in 2019.
Another player from Etiwanda, Devanti Dillard, is a freshman wide receiver who signed with UCLA earlier this year. He was known for both his athletic and academic ability at Etiwanda, compiling a 4.1 GPA.
