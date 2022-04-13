Quinn Stewart pitched a complete-game one-hitter as the Summit High School baseball team blasted Carter, 10-1, on April 12.
Stewart allowed no earned runs and struck out six batters. He also helped out at the plate by swatting a double and scoring a run.
Andres Aguilar crushed a triple and a single and scored two runs for the SkyHawks. Samuel Lopez singled twice, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Ethan Mosqueda singled twice, knocked in three runs, and scored a run.
Ian Stewart pounded a double and drove in two runs. Dylan Harrison had a double and a run. Isaac Castanon singled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
The win enabled the SkyHawks to raise their record to 4-3 in league action and 10-10-2 overall.
