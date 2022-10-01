As the Kaiser High School football players get ready for the final weeks of the regular season, they know that they will have to play well on defense in order to stop their tough opponents.
On Sept. 30, the Cats made some big strides in the defensive department, as evidenced by their 42-6 stomping of San Gorgonio in a non-league game.
“That’s the best our defense has played this year,” said coach Bill Cardosi, whose team improved its record to 4-2.
The Kaiser offense, led by four touchdowns by Jonathan Marshall Jr., took advantage of San G.’s turnovers and moved out to a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Still, Cardosi said the team, which has been experiencing difficulties in some areas, is capable of playing much better. “I think our best football is ahead of us,” he said.
The Kaiser defense made a big play at the start of the game as Daniel Bonilla intercepted San G.’s first pass near midfield.
The Cats then drove in for a touchdown, with help from a 19-yard pass from Tristan Reyes to Billy Daniel III and a 15-yard run by Marshall. The TD came on a 1-yard plunge by Marshall.
On the Spartans’ next possession, Zak Afutiti forced a fumble which was recovered by Claudio Santillan. The Cats could not convert any points afterward, but then the defense sparkled again with an interception by Daniel.
This time, Kaiser capitalized as Marshall blasted over from 4 yards out to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter.
The Cats’ defense squelched San G. deep in its own territory, resulting in Kaiser securing good field position and a subsequent 9-yard touchdown carry by Marshall.
Just before halftime, Reyes completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Daniel, who was wide open over the middle.
In the third quarter, Santillan scored on a fumble recovery and Marshall had a 3-yard TD to provide the Cats with their final points.
Cardosi is hoping that the Cats will improve enough to challenge for the league title, adding that the team will need to overcome injuries.
“Hopefully we can get healthy,” he said. “We have a lot of key guys hurt right now.”
Kaiser’s final non-league contest will be Friday, Oct. 7 at home against Rim of the World.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.