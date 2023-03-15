Good pitching has been the key to the success of the Kaiser High School baseball team throughout the 2023 season, and that trend continued during the first two games in league competition.
The defending champion Cats began Sunkist League action with a 4-1 win over Grand Terrace in a 10-inning thriller on March 8.
Cesar Soto pitched brilliantly in relief, allowing only one hit in six innings and striking out 14 batters. The starting pitcher, Jesse DeSantiago, gave up three hits and one run in four innings.
The Cats were behind 1-0 until they scored a run in the sixth inning and then broke through for three runs in the top of the 10th.
Tino Cuellar singled twice and drove in a run, while Jacob Mota singled and knocked in two runs. Lance Armijo doubled and Benjamin Tena, Daniel Soto, Daniel Inzunza, and Raul Galarza all contributed singles.
----- THEN on March 13, Kaiser triumphed in another exciting game, this time by a 2-1 score against Rialto.
The Cats trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but then Galarza came through with a double to drive in both Cuellar and Mota for the winning runs.
Mota provided a double and single in the game and John Tena and Benjamin Tena both doubled. Inzunza added a single.
DeSantiago did a great job on the mound, scattering five hits and allowing no runs in six innings.
The Cats lifted their record to 10-1 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.