As the Jurupa Hills Spartans embark on their quest to attain their fourth straight San Andreas League baseball championship, they will be relying on the team's senior leaders.
On March 5, two of those leaders -- Henry Jauregui and Marcos Contreras -- combined to pitch a one-hitter as head coach Leon Baham's Spartans shut out Eisenhower, 8-0.
Thanks to its third straight win over the Eagles, the Jurupa Hills team raised its overall record to 5-2.
Jauregui started on the mound and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight batters in four innings. Contreras gave up only a walk and fanned five hitters in the final three innings.
"We've been on fire lately," Contreras said. "We want to keep that up for the whole season."
The pitchers were assisted by an excellent defensive effort that included some fine running catches for outs.
"We know that when we play against teams in our league, they all play us at their best, so we have to be on our A-game all the time if we want to win," Jauregui said.
Assistant coach Louie Sosa said the Spartans played well overall, even though they were not able to pull away from Ike until they pushed across four runs in the sixth inning.
"The pitching was phenomenal, and we were not too bad at the plate," Sosa said.
Kody Davis sparked the Spartans by going 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI.
Oscar Aldaz blasted a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Jauregui boomed a double and a single, scored two runs, and had one RBI.
Alex Rangel singled and knocked in two runs, Guillermo Velasco had a single and an RBI, and Danny Falvan and Luis Duran each singled.
