Summer camp kids from St. Bernardine Medical Center’s Family Focus Center were recently treated to a special day at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, where they were able to watch the five-time MLS Cup champions L.A. Galaxy practice on the field.
It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the youth, ranging in age from 7 to 17, who had a chance to take a private tour of the facility.
The event included a surprise meet-and-greet with Galaxy midfielder Daniel Aguirre, who took photos with all of the kids.
The Family Focus Center is a unique after school and summer program that provides healthy alternatives for at-risk youth and their families, including a basketball league, summer camp, after-school mentoring and tutoring, literacy services, violence prevention, and career development programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.