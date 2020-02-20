The Summit High School softball team played well in the opening-day games of the 2020 season on Feb. 17.
The SkyHawks demolished Rialto, 17-2, in the first round of the Dana Housley Tournament as sophomore Bianca Diamond went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI.
Aaliyah Arratia belted a double and a single, scored one run, and drove in three runs. Laylonie Gandara blasted a double and single, scored two runs, and had one RBI.
Diana Ruiz was 2-for-2, scored two runs, and drove in three runs. Madison Lourenco boomed a triple, scored three runs, and knocked in two runs. Kayla Carter-Thomas had a double, three runs, and one RBI. Cristina Lopez went 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Adriana Lopez had a single and an RBI, Jennifer Diamond scored two runs, and Jaslyn Sanchez drove in two runs.
Arratia was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and no runs in three innings.
----- LATER THAT DAY, Summit downed St. Lucy's, 7-4, as Carter-Thomas crushed a triple and a single, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Yamile Castro, Bianca Diamond, and Ruiz each collected two singles, one run, and one RBI. Lourenco doubled and scored a run, Cristina Lopez singled, Sanchez scored a run, and Jennifer Diamond and Arratia each had one RBI.
Arratia and Alexis Olguin were the pitchers.
