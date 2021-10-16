Both Summit and Kaiser will have home matches in the CIF volleyball playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 21, the CIF announced.
Summit, which took first place in the Sunkist League with a 9-0 record and a 22-3 overall mark, will face Notre Dame, the No. 2 team from the Sunbelt League, in the Division 5 tournament opener.
Kaiser tied Rim of the World for second place in the Sunkist League with a 6-3 record (15-10 overall), but Rim was named the No. 2 squad for playoff purposes due to a tiebreaker. The Cats will host Granite Hills, the second-place squad from the Desert Sky League, in the first round of the Division 7 tourney.
Also in Division 7, Fontana A.B. Miller (which came in second place in the Mountain Valley League) will travel to Indio, the No. 2 team from the Desert Valley League.
