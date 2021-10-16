Kaiser

Natalie Cage, Nathalia Burciaga, and Precious Chikezie are the captains of the Kaiser volleyball team, which will begin action in the CIF playoffs on Oct. 21.

Both Summit and Kaiser will have home matches in the CIF volleyball playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 21, the CIF announced.

Summit, which took first place in the Sunkist League with a 9-0 record and a 22-3 overall mark, will face Notre Dame, the No. 2 team from the Sunbelt League, in the Division 5 tournament opener.

Kaiser tied Rim of the World for second place in the Sunkist League with a 6-3 record (15-10 overall), but Rim was named the No. 2 squad for playoff purposes due to a tiebreaker. The Cats will host Granite Hills, the second-place squad from the Desert Sky League, in the first round of the Division 7 tourney.

Also in Division 7, Fontana A.B. Miller (which came in second place in the Mountain Valley League) will travel to Indio, the No. 2 team from the Desert Valley League.

